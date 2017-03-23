Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) insider Kevin S. Buchel sold 13,268 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $141,171.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 290,168 shares in the company, valued at $3,087,387.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) opened at 10.15 on Thursday. Napco Security Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $10.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.83 million, a P/E ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.40 and a 200 day moving average of $8.15.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company earned $20.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.50 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 6.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies Inc will post $0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Kevin S. Buchel Sells 13,268 Shares of Napco Security Technologies Inc (NSSC) Stock” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/kevin-s-buchel-sells-13268-shares-of-napco-security-technologies-inc-nssc-stock.html.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Napco Security Technologies during the third quarter valued at $122,000. Oxford Asset Management acquired a new position in Napco Security Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $169,000. MSI Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Napco Security Technologies during the third quarter valued at $147,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Napco Security Technologies during the third quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Napco Security Technologies by 14.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 191,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 23,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark Co. initiated coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc is a manufacturer of security products, encompassing access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems and video surveillance products. These products are used for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial and governmental applications, and are sold across the world principally to independent distributors, dealers and installers of security equipment.

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.