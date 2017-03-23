Kering Unspon (PPRUY) Given Average Recommendation of “” by Brokerages

Shares of Kering Unspon (NASDAQ:PPRUY) have received a consensus broker rating score of 0.00 () from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Zacks has also given Kering Unspon an industry rank of 220 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kering Unspon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th.

Shares of Kering Unspon (NASDAQ:PPRUY) opened at 25.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $32.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87. Kering Unspon has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $26.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.60 and a 200 day moving average of $22.40.

