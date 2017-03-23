Kering (PP) Given a €220.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG set a €220.00 ($236.56) target price on Kering (EPA:PP) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
About Kering
Kering SA is a France-based company that specializes in retail and luxury goods distribution. The Company operates through two core segments: LUXURY, which operates the Luxury Group division of PPR SA and designs, manufactures and markets luxury items, such as ready-to-wear clothing, leather goods, shoes, watches, jewelry, fragrances and cosmetics products; and Sport & Lifestyle segment, which designs and develops footwear, apparel and accessories under the brand names Puma, Volcom and Electrics.
Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.