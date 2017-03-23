Keras Resources PLC (KRS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Northland Securities

Keras Resources PLC (LON:KRS)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating restated by stock analysts at Northland Securities in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Beaufort Securities reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Keras Resources PLC in a research report on Tuesday.

Keras Resources PLC (LON:KRS) opened at 0.3849 on Tuesday. Keras Resources PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 0.26 and a 52-week high of GBX 1.80. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 5.19 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.43 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.52.

Keras Resources PLC Company Profile

Keras Resources PLC, formerly Ferrex Plc, is a gold mining company. It is principally engaged in the gold mining and exploration. Its segments include Gold, Iron Ore, Manganese and Other operations. Its geographical segments include Australia, South Africa, West Africa and Other operations. The main areas of activity are in Australia, with some limited work at the Company’s manganese project in Togo.

