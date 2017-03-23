KemPharm’s (KMPH) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.

KemPharm Inc (NASDAQ:KMPH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. in a research note issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on KMPH. Zacks Investment Research raised KemPharm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity set a $7.00 price objective on KemPharm and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of KemPharm in a research report on Saturday, March 11th.

Shares of KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) opened at 4.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.89. The company’s market capitalization is $60.78 million. KemPharm has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $19.75.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.02. On average, analysts expect that KemPharm will post ($2.53) earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/kempharms-kmph-buy-rating-reiterated-at-oppenheimer-holdings-inc.html.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMPH. DSC Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in KemPharm by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. DSC Advisors L.P. now owns 1,459,193 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,305,000 after buying an additional 515,708 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in KemPharm by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 998,742 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after buying an additional 31,415 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in KemPharm by 0.8% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 834,602 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,747,000 after buying an additional 6,857 shares during the last quarter. Parkwood LLC boosted its stake in KemPharm by 369.3% in the third quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 125,809 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 99,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in KemPharm by 4,571.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 410,794 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 402,000 shares during the last quarter. 44.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KemPharm Company Profile

KemPharm, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery and development of prodrugs. The Company uses its Ligand Activated Therapy (LAT) platform technology to create prodrugs. The Company’s product candidate, KP201/APAP, consists of KP201, its prodrug of hydrocodone, which is combined with acetaminophen (APAP).

Receive News & Ratings for KemPharm Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KemPharm Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.