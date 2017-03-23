Keith D. Curry Acquires 2,000 Shares of MBIA Inc. (MBI) Stock

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) Director Keith D. Curry purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.12 per share, for a total transaction of $16,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,038.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) traded up 0.75% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,094,195 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.44. MBIA Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.34 and a 52 week high of $11.65. The company’s market capitalization is $1.08 billion.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. MBIA had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 1.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that MBIA Inc. will post $0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MBI has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded MBIA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of MBIA in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. MBIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in MBIA during the fourth quarter worth $18,408,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in MBIA by 271.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,840,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,341,000 after buying an additional 1,345,803 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in MBIA by 59.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,966,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,106,000 after buying an additional 1,108,468 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in MBIA by 839.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,145,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,258,000 after buying an additional 1,023,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP raised its position in MBIA by 13.6% in the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 5,668,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,154,000 after buying an additional 679,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

About MBIA

MBIA Inc (MBIA) is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiary, National Public Finance Guarantee Corporation (National), is engaged in providing financial guarantee insurance to the United States public finance markets. MBIA’s segments include United States (U.S.) public finance insurance, international and structured finance insurance, and corporate.

