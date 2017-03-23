KB Home (KBH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. KB Home had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The business earned $818.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) traded up 1.10% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.32. 3,750,675 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.60 and a 200-day moving average of $16.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.93. KB Home has a 52 week low of $12.38 and a 52 week high of $19.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.85%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KBH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays PLC restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of KB Home in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Buckingham Research cut shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI cut shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of KB Home in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.75.

KB Home Company Profile

KB HOME is a homebuilding company. The Company is engaged in selling and building a range of new homes designed primarily for first-time, move-up and active adult homebuyers, including attached and detached single-family residential homes. It operates through five segments, which consist of four homebuilding segments and one financial services segment.

