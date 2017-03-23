KAZ Minerals PLC (KAZ) Receives Outperform Rating from BNP Paribas

KAZ Minerals PLC (LON:KAZ)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at BNP Paribas in a report released on Thursday. They presently have a GBX 660 ($8.15) price objective on the copper miner’s stock. BNP Paribas’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on KAZ. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals PLC in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Peel Hunt increased their price objective on KAZ Minerals PLC from GBX 275 ($3.40) to GBX 365 ($4.51) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals PLC in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised KAZ Minerals PLC to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.57) price objective on shares of KAZ Minerals PLC in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. KAZ Minerals PLC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 313.33 ($3.87).

KAZ Minerals PLC (LON:KAZ) opened at 488.79 on Thursday. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 2.18 billion. KAZ Minerals PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 115.84 and a 12-month high of GBX 610.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 524.23 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 372.34.

About KAZ Minerals PLC

KAZ Minerals PLC is an investment holding company principally engaged in mining businesses. The Company operates through three segments. East Region Operations segment is mainly engaged in the mining, processing, marketing and sales of copper and other metals. Other metals include gold, silver and zinc concentrate, among others.

