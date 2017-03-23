Shares of KAZ Minerals PLC (LON:KAZ) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 320 ($3.95).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals PLC in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised KAZ Minerals PLC to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised KAZ Minerals PLC to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.57) price target on shares of KAZ Minerals PLC in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, HSBC Holdings plc cut KAZ Minerals PLC to a “reduce” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 440 ($5.43) to GBX 400 ($4.94) in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Shares of KAZ Minerals PLC (LON:KAZ) opened at 486.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 524.23 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 372.34. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 2.17 billion. KAZ Minerals PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 115.84 and a 1-year high of GBX 610.00.

WARNING: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/kaz-minerals-plc-kaz-given-average-recommendation-of-hold-by-analysts.html.

KAZ Minerals PLC Company Profile

KAZ Minerals PLC is an investment holding company principally engaged in mining businesses. The Company operates through three segments. East Region Operations segment is mainly engaged in the mining, processing, marketing and sales of copper and other metals. Other metals include gold, silver and zinc concentrate, among others.

Receive News & Ratings for KAZ Minerals PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAZ Minerals PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.