Kansas City Southern (KSU) Position Boosted by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 734.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,800 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Kansas City Southern worth $4,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 354,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,045,000 after buying an additional 89,429 shares during the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $670,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $713,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 15,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) opened at 82.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.79. Kansas City Southern has a 52-week low of $79.05 and a 52-week high of $100.69. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.91.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business earned $599 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post $5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 29.80%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/kansas-city-southern-ksu-position-boosted-by-aqr-capital-management-llc.html.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Kansas City Southern in a report on Monday, March 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Monday, March 6th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Aegis raised their price target on Kansas City Southern from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kansas City Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.06.

In other news, insider Delano Jose Guillermo Zozaya sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.41, for a total value of $85,410.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,852 shares in the company, valued at $4,001,629.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern (KCS) is a holding company. The Company has domestic and international rail operations in North America that are focused on the north/south freight corridor connecting commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with industrial cities in Mexico. The Company’s subsidiaries include The Kansas City Southern Railway Company (KCSR) and Kansas City Southern de Mexico, SA de C.V.

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.