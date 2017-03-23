Kaman Co. (KAMN) Receives Equal Weight Rating from KeyCorp

Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by analysts at KeyCorp in a report issued on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Gabelli downgraded Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. CJS Securities started coverage on Kaman in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Longbow Research downgraded Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Kaman currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) traded down 0.50% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.67. 133,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.43 and its 200-day moving average is $47.70. Kaman has a 52 week low of $40.43 and a 52 week high of $53.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 0.88.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. Kaman had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 2.87%. The company had revenue of $443.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Kaman’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Kaman will post $2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Kaman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kaman during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,590,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Kaman during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,636,000. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in Kaman by 7.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,888,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,930,000 after buying an additional 137,912 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Kaman by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 624,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,544,000 after buying an additional 61,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kaman by 100.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after buying an additional 50,640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.32% of the company’s stock.

About Kaman

Kaman Corporation conducts business in the aerospace and distribution markets. The Company operates through two segments: Distribution and Aerospace. Its Distribution segment is a power transmission, motion control, electrical and automation, and fluid power industrial distributor. It provides products, including bearings, mechanical and electrical power transmission, fluid power, motion control, automation, material handling components, electrical control and power distribution, and maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) supplies to a spectrum of industrial markets.

