K12 Inc. (LRN) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.18% of K12 worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LRN. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in K12 by 374.6% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 86,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 68,004 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in K12 by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 298,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,117,000 after buying an additional 124,600 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in K12 during the fourth quarter worth about $198,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in K12 by 88.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 456,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,825,000 after buying an additional 213,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in K12 by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 272,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,683,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) opened at 18.50 on Thursday. K12 Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.16 and a 52-week high of $20.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $701.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.03 and a beta of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.35 and a 200 day moving average of $15.75.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. K12 had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $221.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that K12 Inc. will post $0.38 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of K12 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. K12 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.67.

In other news, EVP Lynda Cloud sold 33,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $673,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,211.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.34% of the company’s stock.

K12 Inc (K12) is a technology-based education company. The Company offers curriculum, software systems and educational services designed to facilitate individualized learning for students in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12). It provides a continuum of technology-based educational products and solutions to public school districts, public schools, virtual charter schools, private schools and families.

