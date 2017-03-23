JPMorgan China Region Fund Inc (NYSE:JFC) major shareholder Bulldog Investors, Llc acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.24 per share, for a total transaction of $182,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

JPMorgan China Region Fund Inc (NYSE:JFC) traded up 0.33% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.25. 26,432 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s market capitalization is $117.66 million. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.59 and a 200-day moving average of $16.85. JPMorgan China Region Fund Inc has a 12-month low of $13.86 and a 12-month high of $18.42.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “JPMorgan China Region Fund Inc (JFC) Major Shareholder Bulldog Investors, Llc Purchases 10,000 Shares” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/jpmorgan-china-region-fund-inc-jfc-major-shareholder-bulldog-investors-llc-purchases-10000-shares.html.

JPMorgan China Region Fund Company Profile

JPMorgan China Region Fund, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Fund seeks to achieve long-term capital appreciation through investments primarily in equity securities of companies with substantial assets in, or revenues derived from, the People’s Republic of China (China), Hong Kong, Taiwan and Macau, collectively, the China Region.

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan China Region Fund Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan China Region Fund Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.