JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Neutral Rating for GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)

GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. They presently have a GBX 1,670 ($20.62) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GSK. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc from GBX 1,850 ($22.85) to GBX 1,890 ($23.34) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. HSBC Holdings plc restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,970 ($24.33) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 1,550 ($19.14) price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC boosted their price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc from GBX 1,800 ($22.23) to GBX 1,900 ($23.47) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GlaxoSmithKline plc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,744.73 ($21.55).

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) opened at 1665.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 81.04 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,631.78 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,593.57. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,363.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 1,745.56.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 23 ($0.28) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline plc’s previous dividend of $19.00.

In related news, insider Moncef Slaoui acquired 56 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,072 ($25.59) per share, with a total value of £1,160.32 ($1,433.02). Also, insider Vivienne Cox acquired 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,555 ($19.20) per share, with a total value of £5,318.10 ($6,567.99). In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 471 shares of company stock valued at $786,697 and have sold 52,038 shares valued at $84,442,106.

GlaxoSmithKline plc Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) is a healthcare company. The Company is engaged in the creation and discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products, including vaccines, over-the-counter (OTC) medicines and health-related consumer products. The Company’s segments include Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare.

