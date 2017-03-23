JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Imagination Technologies Group plc (IMG)

Imagination Technologies Group plc (LON:IMG)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday. They presently have a GBX 250 ($3.09) price target on the communications company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s target price indicates a potential downside of 12.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IMG. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.01) price target on shares of Imagination Technologies Group plc in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Numis Securities Ltd raised shares of Imagination Technologies Group plc to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 280 ($3.46) to GBX 310 ($3.83) in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.04) price target on shares of Imagination Technologies Group plc in a research note on Monday, December 19th. FinnCap reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Imagination Technologies Group plc in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays PLC raised their price target on shares of Imagination Technologies Group plc from GBX 175 ($2.16) to GBX 190 ($2.35) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 233 ($2.88).

Shares of Imagination Technologies Group plc (LON:IMG) opened at 284.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 267.05 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 247.07. Imagination Technologies Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 148.75 and a 52 week high of GBX 297.50. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 792.62 million.

About Imagination Technologies Group plc

Imagination Technologies Group PLC is a global technology company engaged in intellectual property (IP) licensing activities. The Company is involved in the creation and licensing of semiconductor processor IP for graphics, video and vision processing, general purpose and embedded processing (central processing unit and microcontroller), and multi-standard communications to enable connectivity.

