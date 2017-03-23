Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) CFO Joseph Hurley sold 7,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $157,053.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Joseph Hurley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 8th, Joseph Hurley sold 7,000 shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $129,850.00.

Shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) opened at 18.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $875.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 0.81. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $9.92 and a one year high of $20.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.72 and a 200 day moving average of $17.12.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 9.39%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post $1.06 EPS for the current year.

WARNING: “Joseph Hurley Sells 7,940 Shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (LBAI) Stock” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/joseph-hurley-sells-7940-shares-of-lakeland-bancorp-inc-lbai-stock.html.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the third quarter worth $104,000. Verus Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 0.7% in the third quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 14,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $267,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 18,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 8,203 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 3.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

LBAI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. FIG Partners initiated coverage on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank (Lakeland). Lakeland operates under a state bank charter and provides full banking services. Lakeland generates commercial, mortgage and consumer loans and receives deposits from customers located in Northern and Central New Jersey. Lakeland also provides non-deposit products, such as securities brokerage services, including mutual funds and variable annuities.

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.