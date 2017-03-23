Johnson Rice Begins Coverage on CONE Midstream Partners LP (CNNX)

Equities researchers at Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of CONE Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNNX) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set an “accumulate” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CONE Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of CONE Midstream Partners in a report on Friday, January 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. CONE Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.60.

Shares of CONE Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNNX) traded down 0.19% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.81. The company had a trading volume of 220,907 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.60. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.69. CONE Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $25.56.

CONE Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.00. CONE Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 39.18%. The company had revenue of $57.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. CONE Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CONE Midstream Partners will post $1.70 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNNX. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of CONE Midstream Partners by 0.5% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 18,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of CONE Midstream Partners by 1.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CONE Midstream Partners by 1.5% in the third quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 56,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of CONE Midstream Partners by 2.8% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 65,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of CONE Midstream Partners by 14.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.46% of the company’s stock.

CONE Midstream Partners Company Profile

CONE Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership formed by CONSOL Energy Inc (CONSOL) and Noble Energy, Inc (Noble Energy). The Company owns, operates, develops and acquires natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets to service CONSOL’s and Noble Energy’s production in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

