John Wood Group PLC’s (WG) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,000 ($12.35) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WG. BNP Paribas restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 815 ($10.07) price objective on shares of John Wood Group PLC in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity upgraded John Wood Group PLC to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 615 ($7.60) to GBX 850 ($10.50) in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Numis Securities Ltd started coverage on John Wood Group PLC in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set a hold rating and a GBX 880 ($10.87) price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on John Wood Group PLC from GBX 570 ($7.04) to GBX 720 ($8.89) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc raised their price objective on John Wood Group PLC from GBX 751.70 ($9.28) to GBX 845.40 ($10.44) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 794.15 ($9.81).

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) traded up 3.23% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 750.00. 3,702,362 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s market cap is GBX 2.79 billion. John Wood Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 570.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 909.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 777.69 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 798.32.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/john-wood-group-plcs-wg-overweight-rating-reaffirmed-at-morgan-stanley.html.

In related news, insider Jann M. Brown bought 962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 866 ($10.70) per share, with a total value of £8,330.92 ($10,288.90).

About John Wood Group PLC

Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.