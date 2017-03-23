John Wood Group PLC’s (WG) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,000 ($12.35) price target on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WG. BNP Paribas restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 815 ($10.07) price objective on shares of John Wood Group PLC in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity upgraded John Wood Group PLC to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 615 ($7.60) to GBX 850 ($10.50) in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Numis Securities Ltd started coverage on John Wood Group PLC in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set a hold rating and a GBX 880 ($10.87) price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on John Wood Group PLC from GBX 570 ($7.04) to GBX 720 ($8.89) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc raised their price objective on John Wood Group PLC from GBX 751.70 ($9.28) to GBX 845.40 ($10.44) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 794.15 ($9.81).
John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) traded up 3.23% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 750.00. 3,702,362 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s market cap is GBX 2.79 billion. John Wood Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 570.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 909.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 777.69 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 798.32.
In related news, insider Jann M. Brown bought 962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 866 ($10.70) per share, with a total value of £8,330.92 ($10,288.90).
