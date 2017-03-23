John Wood Group PLC (WG) Receives GBX 797.09 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 787.09 ($9.72).

WG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of John Wood Group PLC to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.35) price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. Numis Securities Ltd upgraded shares of John Wood Group PLC to an “add” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 880 ($10.87) to GBX 902 ($11.14) in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. HSBC Holdings plc restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 875 ($10.81) price objective on shares of John Wood Group PLC in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Jefferies Group LLC lowered shares of John Wood Group PLC to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 750 ($9.26) to GBX 863 ($10.66) in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of John Wood Group PLC to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 615 ($7.60) to GBX 850 ($10.50) in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

In other news, insider Jann M. Brown bought 962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 866 ($10.70) per share, with a total value of £8,330.92 ($10,288.90).

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) opened at 726.50 on Monday. John Wood Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 570.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 909.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 777.69 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 798.32. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 2.70 billion.

John Wood Group PLC Company Profile

