John R. Dunne Sells 500 Shares of Everest Re Group Ltd (RE) Stock

Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) Director John R. Dunne sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.75, for a total transaction of $117,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,835,545.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) opened at 234.43 on Thursday. Everest Re Group Ltd has a one year low of $169.19 and a one year high of $240.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $232.56 and its 200-day moving average is $212.73. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.49.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $8.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $5.27. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Everest Re Group Ltd will post $18.80 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is 21.00%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/john-r-dunne-sells-500-shares-of-everest-re-group-ltd-re-stock.html.

RE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 price target on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.67.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,976,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,487,000 after buying an additional 57,819 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,668,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,099,000 after buying an additional 90,494 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 38.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,337,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,995,000 after buying an additional 369,601 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,496,000 after buying an additional 73,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 13.2% in the third quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 617,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,255,000 after buying an additional 71,965 shares in the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the underwriting of reinsurance and insurance in the United States, Bermuda and international markets. The Company operates in segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda and Insurance segment. The Company underwrites reinsurance both through brokers and directly with ceding companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.