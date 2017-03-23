John Laing Group PLC (JLG) Price Target Increased to GBX 384 by Analysts at Peel Hunt

John Laing Group PLC (LON:JLG) had its price objective raised by Peel Hunt from GBX 344 ($4.25) to GBX 384 ($4.74) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on JLG. Barclays PLC reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 345 ($4.26) target price on shares of John Laing Group PLC in a report on Wednesday. Beaufort Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of John Laing Group PLC in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of John Laing Group PLC from GBX 330 ($4.08) to GBX 340 ($4.20) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 341.80 ($4.22).

Shares of John Laing Group PLC (LON:JLG) traded up 0.62% on Wednesday, hitting GBX 276.20. The stock had a trading volume of 618,742 shares. The company’s market cap is GBX 1.01 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 269.25 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 270.42. John Laing Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 207.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 283.50.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.30 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is a boost from John Laing Group PLC’s previous dividend of $1.85.

John Laing Group PLC Company Profile

John Laing Group plc, formerly Henderson Infrastructure Holdco (UK) Limited, is an originator and active investor and manager of greenfield infrastructure projects. The Company operates through segments, including Primary Investment, Secondary Investment and Asset Management. Its Primary Investment segment includes costs and cost recoveries associated with originating, bidding for and winning greenfield infrastructure and renewable energy projects.

