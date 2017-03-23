Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (JELD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NASDAQ:JELD) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on JELD shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Jeld-Wen Holding in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Jeld-Wen Holding in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc started coverage on shares of Jeld-Wen Holding in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Jeld-Wen Holding in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG started coverage on shares of Jeld-Wen Holding in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Jeld-Wen Holding (NASDAQ:JELD) traded up 0.107% during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.625. 135,364 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.06. Jeld-Wen Holding has a one year low of $24.95 and a one year high of $33.08. The company’s market cap is $3.42 billion.

About Jeld-Wen Holding

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc is a door and window manufacturer. The Company designs, produces and distributes a range of interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl and aluminum windows, and related products for use in the new construction and repair and remodeling, of residential homes, and to an extent, non-residential buildings.

