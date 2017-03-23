Jefferies Group LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Twitter Inc (TWTR)

Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Jefferies Group LLC in a report issued on Thursday. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the social networking company’s stock. Jefferies Group LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 33.51% from the stock’s previous close.

TWTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a report on Sunday, January 15th. Vetr raised Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.73 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Twitter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.94.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) opened at 14.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.79. Twitter has a 12-month low of $13.73 and a 12-month high of $25.25. The company’s market cap is $10.73 billion.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 18.06%. The company earned $717 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Twitter’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Twitter will post $0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/jefferies-group-llc-reaffirms-buy-rating-for-twitter-inc-twtr.html.

In other Twitter news, CEO Jack Dorsey purchased 425,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.43 per share, with a total value of $6,999,147.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 4,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total value of $72,243.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the third quarter worth approximately $668,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 24.1% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 7.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 535,800 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $12,350,000 after buying an additional 38,031 shares during the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 80.0% in the third quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. now owns 180,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,149,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 1.1% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 24,140 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 44.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc offers products and services for users, advertisers, developers and data partners. The Company’s products and services include Twitter, Periscope, Promoted Tweets, Promoted Accounts and Promoted Trends. Its Twitter is a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. Periscope broadcasts can also be viewed through Twitter and on desktop or mobile Web browser.

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.