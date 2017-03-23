Jefferies Group LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Owens Corning (OC)

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Jefferies Group LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

OC has been the topic of a number of other reports. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays PLC assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.41.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) opened at 61.25 on Thursday. Owens Corning has a one year low of $45.46 and a one year high of $62.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.71 and a 200 day moving average of $53.98.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 10.75%. Owens Corning’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post $3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.46%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Jefferies Group LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Owens Corning (OC)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/jefferies-group-llc-reaffirms-buy-rating-for-owens-corning-oc.html.

In related news, Director Ralph F. Hake sold 8,149 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $488,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,546 shares in the company, valued at $2,672,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian Chambers sold 10,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $619,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,021.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $56,841,000. Barings LLC raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 50,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $4,976,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,556,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,382,000 after buying an additional 405,172 shares during the period.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning is engaged in the business of composite and building materials systems, delivering a range of products and services. The Company’s products range from glass fiber used to reinforce composite materials for transportation, electronics, marine, infrastructure, wind-energy and other markets to insulation and roofing for residential, commercial and industrial applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.