Jefferies Group LLC Analysts Give Atwood Oceanics, Inc. (ATW) a $11.00 Price Target

Atwood Oceanics, Inc. (NYSE:ATW) received a $11.00 price target from Jefferies Group LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Vetr upgraded shares of Atwood Oceanics from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup Inc upgraded shares of Atwood Oceanics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. started coverage on shares of Atwood Oceanics in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $7.75 price objective (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Atwood Oceanics in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Simmons reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $15.50) on shares of Atwood Oceanics in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Atwood Oceanics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.94.

Atwood Oceanics (NYSE:ATW) opened at 9.08 on Wednesday. Atwood Oceanics has a 12-month low of $6.12 and a 12-month high of $15.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.25 and its 200 day moving average is $10.13. The firm has a market cap of $730.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 2.26.

Atwood Oceanics (NYSE:ATW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company earned $157.56 million during the quarter. Atwood Oceanics had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atwood Oceanics will post ($0.57) earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its stake in shares of Atwood Oceanics by 70.7% in the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 270,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 112,000 shares during the last quarter. Robotti Robert boosted its stake in Atwood Oceanics by 4.7% in the third quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 1,283,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,152,000 after buying an additional 57,051 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Atwood Oceanics during the third quarter worth approximately $1,207,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Atwood Oceanics by 5.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 79,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Atwood Oceanics by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 102,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

About Atwood Oceanics

Atwood Oceanics, Inc is an offshore drilling company engaged in the drilling and completion of exploration and development wells for the global oil and gas industry. The Company owns various types of drilling rigs, such as Ultra-Deepwater Rigs, Deepwater Semisubmersibles and Jackups. Its Ultra-deepwater Rigs and Deepwater Semisubmersibles include Atwood Achiever, Atwood Archer, Atwood Admiral, Atwood Advantage, Atwood Condor, Atwood Eagle and Atwood Osprey.

