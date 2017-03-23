Francesca's Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:FRAN) – Research analysts at Jefferies Group decreased their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for Francesca's Holdings Corp in a report issued on Tuesday. Jefferies Group analyst R. Konik now anticipates that the firm will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.20. Jefferies Group has a “Hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

FRAN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Francesca's Holdings Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Francesca's Holdings Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their target price on Francesca's Holdings Corp from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Wedbush set a $20.00 target price on Francesca's Holdings Corp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Francesca's Holdings Corp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.42.

WARNING: “Jefferies Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Francesca's Holdings Corp (FRAN)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/jefferies-group-analysts-cut-earnings-estimates-for-francescas-holdings-corp-fran.html.

Francesca's Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:FRAN) traded up 3.06% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.19. The stock had a trading volume of 340,720 shares. Francesca's Holdings Corp has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $22.39. The company has a market capitalization of $611.67 million, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.08.

Francesca's Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:FRAN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The company earned $146.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.77 million. Francesca's Holdings Corp had a return on equity of 37.74% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Francesca's Holdings Corp by 0.9% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Francesca's Holdings Corp by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Francesca's Holdings Corp by 3.5% in the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 37,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Francesca's Holdings Corp by 10.0% in the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Francesca's Holdings Corp by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Francesca's Holdings Corp Company Profile

Francesca’s Holdings Corporation is a holding company, which conducts its business operations through its subsidiaries. The Company is a specialty retailer that operates a nationwide-chain of boutiques. It is engaged in the operation of boutiques and its direct-to-consumer Website segment. The merchandise assortment is a mix of apparel, jewelry, accessories and gifts.

Receive News & Ratings for Francesca's Holdings Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Francesca's Holdings Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.