JD.Com Inc (JD) Upgraded by Vetr Inc. to “Strong-Buy”

Vetr upgraded shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has $36.18 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on JD. MKM Partners reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of JD.Com in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of JD.Com in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They set an underperform rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Pacific Crest assumed coverage on shares of JD.Com in a research note on Wednesday. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of JD.Com in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JD.Com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. JD.Com has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.06.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) traded up 2.26% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.27. 3,519,766 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.35. The company’s market capitalization is $44.35 billion. JD.Com has a 1-year low of $19.51 and a 1-year high of $32.47.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.12. JD.Com had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 28.18%. The firm had revenue of $80.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. JD.Com’s quarterly revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that JD.Com will post $0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JD. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc increased its position in shares of JD.Com by 4.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 23,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of JD.Com by 200.0% in the third quarter. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of JD.Com by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 507,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,234,000 after buying an additional 39,673 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.Com during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,961,000. Finally, Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd increased its position in shares of JD.Com by 10.9% in the third quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 1,999,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,164,000 after buying an additional 196,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.74% of the company’s stock.

JD.Com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is an online direct sales company. The Company engages in the sale of electronics and home appliance products and general merchandise products (including audio, video products and books) sourced from manufacturers, distributors and publishers in China on the Internet through its Website, www.jd.com.

