JD.Com Inc (JD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Pacific Crest

Pacific Crest started coverage on shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on JD. Zacks Investment Research cut JD.Com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Vetr cut JD.Com from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.92 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Brean Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of JD.Com in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Evercore ISI started coverage on JD.Com in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of JD.Com in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. JD.Com currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.06.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) traded up 1.54% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.05. 2,134,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. JD.Com has a 52 week low of $19.51 and a 52 week high of $32.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.35. The company’s market capitalization is $44.04 billion.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.12. JD.Com had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 28.18%. The company earned $80.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that JD.Com will post $0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc increased its stake in shares of JD.Com by 4.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 23,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of JD.Com by 200.0% in the third quarter. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of JD.Com by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 507,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,234,000 after buying an additional 39,673 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.Com during the third quarter valued at about $1,961,000. Finally, Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd increased its stake in shares of JD.Com by 10.9% in the third quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 1,999,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,164,000 after buying an additional 196,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.74% of the company’s stock.

JD.Com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is an online direct sales company. The Company engages in the sale of electronics and home appliance products and general merchandise products (including audio, video products and books) sourced from manufacturers, distributors and publishers in China on the Internet through its Website, www.jd.com.

