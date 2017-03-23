James Latham plc (LTHM) Insider Purchases £15,229.98 in Stock

James Latham plc (LON:LTHM) insider Meryl Bushell purchased 1,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 802 ($9.90) per share, with a total value of £15,229.98 ($18,809.41).

Shares of James Latham plc (LON:LTHM) opened at 879.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 841.69 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 735.15. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 172.20 million. James Latham plc has a 12-month low of GBX 531.55 and a 12-month high of GBX 939.00.

Separately, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 800 ($9.88) price target on shares of James Latham plc in a report on Thursday, November 24th.

James Latham plc Company Profile

James Latham plc is a timber and panel products distributor. The Company is engaged in timber importing and distribution, carried out in approximately 10 locations. The Company offers a range of wood-based panel products, natural acrylic stone, hardwoods, high grade softwoods, flooring, cladding, decking and plastics.

