James Cropper PLC (CRPR) Rating Reiterated by Beaufort Securities

James Cropper PLC (LON:CRPR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Beaufort Securities in a research note issued on Thursday.

Separately, Stockdale Securities boosted their price target on James Cropper PLC from GBX 1,200 ($14.82) to GBX 1,500 ($18.53) and gave the stock an “add” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of James Cropper PLC (LON:CRPR) opened at 1366.00 on Thursday. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 126.82 million. James Cropper PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 640.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 1,465.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,379.53 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,167.74.

In other James Cropper PLC news, insider Dave Watson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,418 ($17.51), for a total transaction of £7,090 ($8,756.33). Also, insider Jim Aldridge sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,286 ($15.88), for a total value of £7,716 ($9,529.46). Insiders have sold a total of 13,560 shares of company stock worth $18,279,620 in the last ninety days.

About James Cropper PLC

James Cropper PLC is engaged in the manufacture of specialist paper and advanced materials. The Company operates through four segments: James Cropper Paper Products, James Cropper 3D Products, Technical Fibre Products and Group Services. The James Cropper Paper Products segment consists of JC Specialty Papers, which relates to James Cropper Speciality Papers, a manufacturer of specialist paper and boards, and JC Converting, which relates to James Cropper Converting, a converter of paper.

