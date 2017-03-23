Jagged Peak Energy Inc (JAG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Jagged Peak Energy Inc (NYSE:JAG) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.08.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Jagged Peak Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Jagged Peak Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Jagged Peak Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Howard Weil assumed coverage on shares of Jagged Peak Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc assumed coverage on shares of Jagged Peak Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

In other Jagged Peak Energy news, Director John R. Sult purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $375,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger L. Jarvis purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.15 per share, with a total value of $141,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $141,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Shares of Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) traded up 0.041% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.265. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,298 shares. Jagged Peak Energy has a 12-month low of $11.71 and a 12-month high of $15.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.54 and a 200 day moving average of $13.61.

About Jagged Peak Energy

Jagged Peak Energy Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware Basin. The Company’s acreage is located on contiguous blocks in the adjacent counties of Winkler, Ward, Reeves and Pecos, with original oil-in-place within multiple stacked hydrocarbon-bearing formations.

