Jacob J. Schatz Sells 2,200 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) SVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total transaction of $195,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,863,024. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jacob J. Schatz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 21st, Jacob J. Schatz sold 2,200 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.40, for a total transaction of $192,280.00.

Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) opened at 88.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 0.65. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.10 and a 52-week high of $91.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.95 and its 200 day moving average is $82.46.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EA shares. Mizuho reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Vetr cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.97 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Jefferies Group LLC upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 621,380 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $53,066,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 61.6% in the third quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 278,621 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $23,794,000 after buying an additional 106,160 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 158.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 1,413,669 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $120,727,000 after buying an additional 867,604 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 41.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 964,600 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $82,376,000 after buying an additional 282,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at $867,000.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes and distributes games, content and services that can be played by consumers on a range of platforms, which include consoles, personal computers (PCs), mobile phones and tablets. The Company’s games and services are based on a portfolio of intellectual property that includes established brands, such as FIFA, Madden NFL, Star Wars, Battlefield, the Sims and Need for Speed.

