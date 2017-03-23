Jack Dorsey Sells 381,500 Shares of Square Inc (SQ) Stock

Square Inc (NYSE:SQ) CEO Jack Dorsey sold 381,500 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $6,409,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jack Dorsey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 7th, Jack Dorsey sold 381,500 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total value of $5,489,785.00.

On Tuesday, January 24th, Jack Dorsey sold 381,500 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total value of $5,554,640.00.

On Tuesday, January 10th, Jack Dorsey sold 381,500 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $5,787,355.00.

On Tuesday, December 27th, Jack Dorsey sold 381,500 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $5,375,335.00.

Square Inc (NYSE:SQ) traded up 1.22% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.61. The company had a trading volume of 6,408,198 shares. Square Inc has a 52-week low of $8.42 and a 52-week high of $18.17. The firm’s market cap is $6.10 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.93 and a 200 day moving average of $13.54.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $191.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.40 million. Square had a negative return on equity of 31.99% and a negative net margin of 12.55%. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Square Inc will post ($0.24) EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SQ shares. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Square from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Square in a research note on Monday. Instinet boosted their price objective on Square from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Square from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised Square from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Square currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.64.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square during the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Square during the third quarter worth approximately $128,000. Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square during the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square during the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Square by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.28% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc enables payment processing, and also offers financial and marketing services. The Company provides sellers various tools to start, run, manage and grow their businesses. It serves sellers of all sizes, ranging from a single vendor at a farmers’ market to multinational businesses. It serves as a payment service provider, acting as the touch point for the seller to the rest of the payment chain.

