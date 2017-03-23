J Sainsbury plc (SBRY) Given Reduce Rating at HSBC Holdings plc

HSBC Holdings plc restated their reduce rating on shares of J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. HSBC Holdings plc currently has a GBX 205 ($2.53) target price on the grocer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of J Sainsbury plc in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reiterated a sell rating and issued a GBX 205 ($2.53) price objective on shares of J Sainsbury plc in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays PLC reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.21) price objective on shares of J Sainsbury plc in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. BNP Paribas lifted their price objective on J Sainsbury plc from GBX 255 ($3.15) to GBX 260 ($3.21) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.47) price objective on shares of J Sainsbury plc in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. J Sainsbury plc presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 255.60 ($3.16).

Shares of J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) remained flat at GBX 266.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 8,006,889 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 266.28 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 251.01. The firm’s market cap is GBX 5.21 billion. J Sainsbury plc has a 52 week low of GBX 211.50 and a 52 week high of GBX 294.40.

J Sainsbury plc Company Profile

J Sainsbury plc is engaged in grocery-related retailing and retail banking. The Company’s segments include Retailing; Financial services, and Property investments. The Retailing segment is engaged in the operation of supermarkets and convenience. The Financial services segment includes the operations of Sainsbury’s Bank plc (Sainsbury’s Bank).

