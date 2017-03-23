Issuer Direct Corp (ISDR) Major Shareholder Red Oak Partners, Llc Sells 26,517 Shares of Stock

Issuer Direct Corp (NYSE:ISDR) major shareholder Red Oak Partners, Llc sold 26,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $281,080.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Red Oak Partners, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 20th, Red Oak Partners, Llc sold 31,818 shares of Issuer Direct Corp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $337,270.80.
- On Friday, February 17th, Red Oak Partners, Llc sold 79,616 shares of Issuer Direct Corp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total value of $874,979.84.
Issuer Direct Corp (NYSE:ISDR) remained flat at $10.20 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,637 shares. Issuer Direct Corp has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $11.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.22 and its 200 day moving average is $8.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89.
About Issuer Direct Corp
Issuer Direct Corporation is a provider of disclosure management solutions and cloud-based compliance technologies. The Company reports its products and services revenues in revenue streams, such as disclosure management, shareholder communications, and platforms and technology. The Company works with a client base in the financial services industry, including brokerage firms, banks and mutual funds.
