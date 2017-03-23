Issuer Direct Corp (ISDR) Major Shareholder Red Oak Partners, Llc Sells 26,517 Shares of Stock

Issuer Direct Corp (NYSE:ISDR) major shareholder Red Oak Partners, Llc sold 26,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $281,080.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Red Oak Partners, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 20th, Red Oak Partners, Llc sold 31,818 shares of Issuer Direct Corp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $337,270.80.

On Friday, February 17th, Red Oak Partners, Llc sold 79,616 shares of Issuer Direct Corp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total value of $874,979.84.

Issuer Direct Corp (NYSE:ISDR) remained flat at $10.20 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,637 shares. Issuer Direct Corp has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $11.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.22 and its 200 day moving average is $8.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89.

WARNING: This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/issuer-direct-corp-isdr-major-shareholder-red-oak-partners-llc-sells-26517-shares-of-stock.html.

About Issuer Direct Corp

Issuer Direct Corporation is a provider of disclosure management solutions and cloud-based compliance technologies. The Company reports its products and services revenues in revenue streams, such as disclosure management, shareholder communications, and platforms and technology. The Company works with a client base in the financial services industry, including brokerage firms, banks and mutual funds.

