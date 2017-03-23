Investors Sell Shares of FedEx Co. (FDX) on Strength on Disappointing Earnings

Traders sold shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) on strength during trading hours on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. $291.84 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $343.01 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $51.17 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, FedEx had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. FedEx traded up $4.08 for the day and closed at $195.92The shipping service provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.51 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.46%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $230.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price objective (up previously from $210.00) on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday. Barclays PLC reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG set a $209.00 price target on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.90.

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 34,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.22, for a total transaction of $6,612,387.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,735,795.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 21.1% in the third quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 597 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in FedEx by 15.0% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 652 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates raised its stake in FedEx by 2.2% in the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 664 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Coconut Grove Bank raised its stake in FedEx by 2.2% in the third quarter. Coconut Grove Bank now owns 758 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $52.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $192.16 and its 200-day moving average is $184.32.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation (FedEx) provides a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services through companies competing collectively, operating independently and managed collaboratively, under the FedEx brand. The Company’s segments include FedEx Express, TNT Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight and FedEx Services.

