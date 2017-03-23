Investors Sell Nike Inc (NKE) on Strength on Analyst Downgrade

Investors sold shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) on strength during trading on Thursday after Deutsche Bank AG lowered their price target on the stock from $66.00 to $64.00. $167.24 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $291.18 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $123.94 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Nike had the 5th highest net out-flow for the day. Nike traded up $1.45 for the day and closed at $55.37

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NKE. Cowen and Company cut shares of Nike from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Bank of America Corp restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Nike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.46.

In related news, EVP David J. Ayre sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $10,478,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 357,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,740,584.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total transaction of $5,294,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,966,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,092,480.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 636,000 shares of company stock worth $33,477,680. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nike during the third quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new position in shares of Nike during the third quarter worth about $137,000. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.44.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. Nike had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Nike Inc will post $2.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.72%.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc is engaged in the design, development, marketing and selling of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories and services. The Company’s operating segments include North America, Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, Greater China, Japan and Emerging Markets. Its portfolio brands include the NIKE Brand, Jordan Brand, Hurley and Converse.

