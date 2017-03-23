Investors Buy Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) on Weakness After Insider Selling

Investors purchased shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) on weakness during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. $152.06 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $108.29 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $43.77 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Netflix had the 5th highest net in-flow for the day. Netflix traded down ($0.81) for the day and closed at $141.84Specifically, insider Tawni Cranz sold 2,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total transaction of $312,979.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,170 shares in the company, valued at $312,979.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 86,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total value of $11,458,746.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,458,746.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 329,983 shares of company stock valued at $46,359,860 over the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Vetr downgraded Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $125.93 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wedbush restated a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, FBR & Co restated a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.11.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.05 billion, a PE ratio of 329.86 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Netflix had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post $1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Brown Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth approximately $417,000. Hillman Co. bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth approximately $34,495,000. Appropriate Balance Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 7.0% in the third quarter. Appropriate Balance Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,481 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Puplava Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, First New York Securities LLC NY bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. 80.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc is a provider an Internet television network. The Company operates through three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic streaming segment includes services that streams content to its members in the United States. The International streaming segment includes services that streams content to its members outside the United States.

