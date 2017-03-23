Invesco Van Kampen Municpl Opprtnty Trst (VMO) Insider Sells $282,920.00 in Stock

Invesco Van Kampen Municpl Opprtnty Trst (NYSE:VMO) insider Jack Connelly sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $282,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jack Connelly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 28th, Jack Connelly sold 4,000 shares of Invesco Van Kampen Municpl Opprtnty Trst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $50,440.00.

Invesco Van Kampen Municpl Opprtnty Trst (NYSE:VMO) opened at 13.01 on Thursday. Invesco Van Kampen Municpl Opprtnty Trst has a 1-year low of $12.27 and a 1-year high of $15.13. The firm has a market cap of $876.78 million, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.18.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0678 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%.

Invesco Van Kampen Municpl Opprtnty Trst Company Profile

Invesco Van Kampen Municipal Opportunity Trust (the Trust), formerly Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a diversified, closed-end management investment trust. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide common shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital.

