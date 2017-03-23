Intesa Sanpaolo SpA (ISP) Given a €2.70 Price Target at Barclays PLC

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA (BIT:ISP) has been assigned a €2.70 ($2.90) price target by Barclays PLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.50 ($2.69) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo SpA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup Inc set a €2.70 ($2.90) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo SpA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.80 ($3.01) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo SpA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank AG set a €2.80 ($3.01) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo SpA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc set a €2.90 ($3.12) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo SpA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Intesa Sanpaolo SpA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €2.60 ($2.79).

Shares of Intesa Sanpaolo SpA (BIT:ISP) opened at 2.548 on Thursday. Intesa Sanpaolo SpA has a 12-month low of €1.52 and a 12-month high of €2.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €2.27 and a 200 day moving average price of €2.22.

About Intesa Sanpaolo SpA

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. is a banking company. The Company conducts its operations through various segments, such as Banca dei Territori, which includes its traditional lending and deposit collecting activities in Italy and related financial services; Corporate and Investment Banking, which deals with corporate banking, investment banking and public finance in Italy and abroad; International Subsidiary Banks, which includes its commercial operations on international markets through subsidiary and associated banks primarily involved in retail banking operations; Private Banking, which provides private and high net worth individuals with specific products and services; Asset Management, which offers asset management solutions; Insurance, which includes the operations of Intesa Sanpaolo Vita S.p.A.

