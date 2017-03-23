International Stem Cell Corp (ISCO) CEO Andrey Semechkin Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

International Stem Cell Corp (OTCMKTS:ISCO) CEO Andrey Semechkin acquired 10,000 shares of International Stem Cell Corp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.67 per share, for a total transaction of $16,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,521,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,541,322.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Andrey Semechkin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 14th, Andrey Semechkin purchased 8,100 shares of International Stem Cell Corp stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.41 per share, for a total transaction of $11,421.00.

Shares of International Stem Cell Corp (OTCMKTS:ISCO) traded down 5.71% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.65. 2,343 shares of the company traded hands. International Stem Cell Corp has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $4.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.45. The firm’s market capitalization is $6.01 million.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/international-stem-cell-corp-isco-ceo-andrey-semechkin-acquires-10000-shares-of-stock.html.

About International Stem Cell Corp

