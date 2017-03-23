Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp’s (IART) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reissued their buy rating on shares of Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on IART. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $42.00 price target (down from $84.00) on shares of Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $46.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.28.

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) traded down 0.28% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.78. 164,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 45.51 and a beta of 0.80. Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp has a 1-year low of $31.78 and a 1-year high of $45.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.90 and its 200-day moving average is $66.75.

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $255.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp will post $1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/integra-lifesciences-holdings-corps-iart-buy-rating-reaffirmed-at-oppenheimer-holdings-inc.html.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IART. FMR LLC increased its position in Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,286,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,501,000 after buying an additional 111,732 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp by 8.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,165,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,781,000 after buying an additional 171,412 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,970,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,059,000 after buying an additional 343,016 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp by 78.9% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 914,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,451,000 after buying an additional 403,113 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,680,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.37% of the company’s stock.

About Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation is a medical technology company. The Company focuses on the development, manufacturing and marketing of surgical implants and medical instruments. Its products are used in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics and general surgery. Its segments include Specialty Surgical Solutions, which offers products, including specialty surgical instrumentation for a range of specialties.

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.