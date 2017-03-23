Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (IART) Given Overweight Rating at Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies restated their overweight rating on shares of Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) in a report published on Wednesday morning. They currently have a $47.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on IART. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reissued a buy rating on shares of Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. JMP Securities raised Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays PLC reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $42.00 price target (down from $84.00) on shares of Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.28.

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) traded down 0.70% on Wednesday, hitting $42.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,756 shares. Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp has a 12 month low of $31.78 and a 12 month high of $45.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 45.32 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.90 and a 200-day moving average of $66.75.

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $255.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp will post $1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IART. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp by 2.9% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp by 1,325.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp by 66.7% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.37% of the company’s stock.

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation is a medical technology company. The Company focuses on the development, manufacturing and marketing of surgical implants and medical instruments. Its products are used in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics and general surgery. Its segments include Specialty Surgical Solutions, which offers products, including specialty surgical instrumentation for a range of specialties.

