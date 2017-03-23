Intact Investment Management Inc. Sells 700 Shares of United Technologies Co. (UTX)

Intact Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $3,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in shares of United Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 20,116,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,853,000 after buying an additional 305,134 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of United Technologies by 4.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 9,943,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,210,000 after buying an additional 446,984 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of United Technologies by 14.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,227,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,683,000 after buying an additional 805,448 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of United Technologies by 26.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,281,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,555,000 after buying an additional 1,088,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Technologies by 31.7% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,038,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,335,000 after buying an additional 973,053 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) opened at 111.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.39. United Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $96.89 and a 52 week high of $114.44.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.56. The company had revenue of $14.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.70 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post $6.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.21%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Intact Investment Management Inc. Sells 700 Shares of United Technologies Co. (UTX)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/intact-investment-management-inc-sells-700-shares-of-united-technologies-co-utx.html.

UTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Vetr upgraded United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.61 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on United Technologies from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays PLC reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $111.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.70.

In other United Technologies news, insider Robert J. Mcdonough sold 300 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total transaction of $33,396.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,974.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 1,022 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $114,729.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,497 shares of company stock worth $4,982,862. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation is engaged in providing high technology products and services to the building systems and aerospace industries around the world. The Company operates through four segments: Otis; UTC Climate, Controls & Security; Pratt & Whitney, and UTC Aerospace Systems. Otis operates as an elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service company.

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.