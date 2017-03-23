Insider Selling: Zedge Inc (ZDGE) Director Sells 5,783 Shares of Stock

Zedge Inc (NASDAQ:ZDGE) Director Stephen M. Greenberg sold 5,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.26, for a total transaction of $18,852.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Zedge Inc (NASDAQ:ZDGE) remained flat at $3.18 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 4,164 shares. The stock’s market cap is $30.67 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.42 and its 200-day moving average is $3.38. Zedge Inc has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $7.85.

Zedge Company Profile

Zedge, Inc is a provider of content distribution platforms, centered on self-expression, enabling both creators looking to promote their content and consumers utilizing such content to express their identity, feelings, tastes and interests. The Company’s platform enables consumers to personalize their mobile devices with free, ringtones, wallpapers, home screen application icons and notification sounds.

