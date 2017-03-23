Insider Selling: XOMA Co. (XOMA) VP Sells 5,105 Shares of Stock

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) VP James R. Neal sold 5,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total value of $27,567.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

James R. Neal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 9th, James R. Neal sold 125 shares of XOMA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total value of $643.75.

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) traded up 9.68% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.63. The stock had a trading volume of 808,450 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.04 and a 200-day moving average of $4.25. The company’s market cap is $50.02 million. XOMA Co. has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $19.00.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.32) by $0.57. The business earned $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. The business’s revenue was down 88.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that XOMA Co. will post ($5.39) EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on XOMA shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of XOMA in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised XOMA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen and Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of XOMA in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, XOMA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.38.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in XOMA stock. WFG Advisors LP acquired a new stake in XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 38,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,000. WFG Advisors LP owned 0.63% of XOMA as of its most recent SEC filing.

XOMA Company Profile

XOMA Corporation is a development-stage biotechnology company. The Company focuses on the discovery and development of monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics. It has five products in its endocrine portfolio, two of which are developed as part of its XOMA Metabolism (XMet) platform. Its products include XOMA 358, XOMA 129, XOMA 213 and Gevokizumab.

