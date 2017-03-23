Insider Selling: Veracyte Inc (VCYT) Chairman Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) Chairman Bonnie H. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $45,450.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) traded up 1.22% on Thursday, hitting $9.11. 174,266 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Veracyte Inc has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $9.61. The stock’s market cap is $308.36 million. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.34 and a 200-day moving average of $7.63.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.12. The company earned $18.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 57.45% and a negative return on equity of 88.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Veracyte Inc will post ($0.85) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on VCYT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Veracyte and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Veracyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Veracyte in a report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCYT. Strs Ohio increased its position in Veracyte by 638.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 12,131 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Veracyte during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Veracyte during the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Veracyte during the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Veracyte during the fourth quarter worth about $351,000. Institutional investors own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc is a genomic diagnostics company. The Company uses genomic technology to resolve diagnostic ambiguity. It targets diseases in which patients undergo invasive diagnostic procedures. Its products combine genomic technology, clinical science and machine learning. The Company commercializes over three genomic tests, which are transforming the diagnosis of thyroid cancer, lung cancer and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

