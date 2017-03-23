Insider Selling: United States Cellular Corp (USM) Director Sells 2,800 Shares of Stock

United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) Director Harry J. Harczak, Jr. sold 2,800 shares of United States Cellular Corp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $103,068.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) traded up 0.52% during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,486 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.25. United States Cellular Corp has a 1-year low of $33.30 and a 1-year high of $46.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.39 and a beta of 0.84.

United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $991 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. United States Cellular Corp had a return on equity of 1.42% and a net margin of 1.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that United States Cellular Corp will post $0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USM. CenturyLink Investment Management Co raised its position in United States Cellular Corp by 12.2% in the third quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co now owns 36,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in United States Cellular Corp by 3.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 309,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,239,000 after buying an additional 10,637 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. raised its position in United States Cellular Corp by 25.3% in the third quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in United States Cellular Corp by 10.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after buying an additional 7,166 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in United States Cellular Corp by 21.8% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered United States Cellular Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. FBR & Co assumed coverage on United States Cellular Corp in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of United States Cellular Corp in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised United States Cellular Corp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

About United States Cellular Corp

United States Cellular Corporation (U.S. Cellular) is a provider of wireless telecommunication services. The Company operates all of its wireless operating markets are in the United States. U.S. Cellular provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a range of demographic segments. The Company focuses on retail consumers, government and small-to-mid-size business customers in vertical industries, such as construction, retail, professional services and real estate.

