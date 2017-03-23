Insider Selling: Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI) Director Sells 12,269 Shares of Stock

Thomson Reuters Corp (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) Director David William Ian Craig sold 12,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.19, for a total transaction of C$529,898.11.
Thomson Reuters Corp (TSE:TRI) traded up 0.73% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.26. 436,488 shares of the company were exchanged. Thomson Reuters Corp has a 52 week low of $50.01 and a 52 week high of $60.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.36 billion and a PE ratio of 14.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.80 and a 200 day moving average of $56.71.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters Corp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TRI shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters Corp from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Saturday, February 11th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters Corp from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters Corp from C$60.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$43.00 price target on shares of Thomson Reuters Corp in a report on Sunday, February 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Thomson Reuters Corp from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$54.08.
Thomson Reuters Corp Company Profile
Thomson Reuters Corporation is a provider of news and information for a range of professional markets. The Company operates through three segments: Financial & Risk, Legal, and Tax & Accounting. The Financial & Risk segment is a provider of critical news, information and analytics, enabling transactions and connecting communities of trading, investment, financial and corporate professionals.
