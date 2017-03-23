Insider Selling: Tech Data Corp (TECD) Director Sells 2,200 Shares of Stock

Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) Director Harry J. Harczak, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total transaction of $201,784.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) traded up 0.17% on Thursday, hitting $92.17. 149,625 shares of the stock were exchanged. Tech Data Corp has a 52-week low of $61.99 and a 52-week high of $96.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.48.

Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.28. Tech Data Corp had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $7.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Tech Data Corp will post $8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TECD. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tech Data Corp during the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tech Data Corp by 18.5% in the third quarter. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Tech Data Corp by 4.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tech Data Corp by 7.3% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tech Data Corp during the third quarter valued at about $225,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Tech Data Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tech Data Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Brean Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tech Data Corp in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tech Data Corp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.43.

Tech Data Corp Company Profile

Tech Data Corporation is a wholesale distributor of technology products. The Company serves as a link in the technology supply chain by bringing products from the technology vendors to market, as well as providing its customers with logistics capabilities and services. It operates through the segment of distributing technology products, logistics management and other value-added services.

